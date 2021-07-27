VFW Post 6359 in search of surviving family members of Vietnam veteran

SGT Sylvester R. Chavez's shadow box will remain available for the public to see until it's claimed.

Information provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6359

ATTENTION! We need everyone’s help in finding any family members of SGT Sylvester R. Chavez.

The plaque reads: “SGT Sylvester R. Chavez U.S. Army As an infantryman with troop C of the 1st Air Cavalry’s 7th Squadron SGT Chavez received the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Purple Heart in Vietnam. SGT Chavez was the son of Mrs. Mary Chavez of Watsonville.”

SGT Chavez has already passed away. This simple token of his commitment to this great nation was handed over to San Juan Bautista’s VFW Post 6359 in an effort to locate any surviving family members.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6359 are now asking for your assistance in locating his family. Until a family member arrives to claim SGT’s Chavez’s shadow box, it will reside in a place of honor above our bar for all to see him, for all to witness his testament to this great nation, for all to say hello to him.