VFW Post 9242 to host annual scholarship fundraiser

Members of Hollister VFW Post 9242 presented scholarships to ten SBHS graduates on May 21. Photo courtesy of Bernie Ramirez.

Information provided by Hollister VFW Post 9242

Hollister VFW Post 9242 announced it will be having a Spaghetti Dinner and Raffle Fundraiser on July 9 to raise scholarship funds for the San Benito High School class of 2022. Each dinner comes with spaghetti and meat sauce, salad and bread. Dinner tickets are $12 per plate.

Two dinner pick-up times available:

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Hollister VFW Post 9242 will also be raffling a two-seated patio bench at this event. The bench also includes a conjoining table, umbrella and seat cushions. Raffle tickets are $10 each.

The Hollister VFW Post 9242 has awarded 10 students with $1,000 scholarships in recent years with its fundraisers. It hopes the public will continue to support the SBHS class of 2022 with this special fundraiser.

To purchase dinner tickets, raffle tickets or for more information, contact Bernie Ramirez at 831-902-7811. Deadline to purchase dinner and raffle tickets is on July 7, 2021.