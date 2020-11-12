Victor Gomez named as Executive Director for Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse

The Pinnacle Strategy president joins a group of concerned citizens and businesses fighting against lawsuit abuse in California.

Information provided by California’s Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse.

California’s Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse has named Victor Gomez of Pinnacle Strategy as their new executive director. Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse (CALA) is a nonpartisan group of concerned citizens and businesses fighting against lawsuit abuse in California, according to a recent release. CALA serves as a watchdog to challenge the abuse of the civil justice system and educate the public on the impacts lawsuit abuse has on communities.

Gomez is former chief of staff to San Jose City Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco and Councilmember Johnny Khamis. He has experience in public policy, government affairs and business advocacy. Gomez also served as mayor of Hollister and served on the Hollister City Council from 2008-16.

Prior to his legislative work in the South Bay Area and Monterey Bay, Gomez operated pizza franchises for nearly 18 years.

“I’m excited to join the CALA team as executive director,” Gomez said. “As a former business owner that spent nearly two decades in franchising, I have seen first-hand the challenges that business owners face and the negative impacts that the abuse of the civil justice system has on job creators. Especially now under COVID-19, the challenges will only get worse. It’s time to stand up for those that sustain our local economy and put people to work.”

Sergio Sanchez, president and CEO for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of the Central Coast, added, “Our regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to hear about the addition of Victor as the new executive director for California CALA. We look forward to working with him and advocating for the needs of small business owners.”