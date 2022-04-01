Vietnam veterans honored at Hollister VFW dinner

The event featured barbecue, speeches and a raffle.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Leila Sadeghian

On Mar. 29, over 100 community members gathered at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Dozens of veterans were present to help remember and honor Vietnam War Veterans.

The event, which was hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9242, featured speeches from veterans, dinner catered by Mansmith’s BBQ, and several raffle prizes.

“As a Vietnam combat veteran, it is important to me that they honor our veterans from San Benito County that did not return, that were killed in battle,” Bernie Ramirez, an active member and former commander of the VFW, told BenitoLink.

Several members expressed a sense of camaraderie and fellowship toward their fellow veterans.

“It is important to get everybody together. These events show how close we are together as a family. We help other people and other people help us.” said George Nava, commander of VFW Post #9242.

The post sponsors activities on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, as well as a homecoming for soldiers and recruiting events. It’s always looking for new members.

“We need younger people to take over and run the VFW and events,” Nava said.

Veterans, along with friends and families enjoyed the food, raffle prizes and camaraderie of the Vietnam vets gathering.

Prizes included artwork, candy, model cars, Easter baskets, a Snap-On Tool kit, Girl Scout cookies, picnic baskets, puzzles and toys, succulents, yard decorations and Giants t-shirts.

Members of the San Benito High School Key Club also volunteered to serve dinner, bus tables, and help clean up afterwards.

On the menu was barbecue chicken, salad, sodas, potato salad, bread, brownies, cookies and cake.

Veterans and their families feel strongly supported when they attend these types of events.

“The VFW has always been very supportive of us and welcomed us like family,” said Dee Slykas who was present with her father, a veteran. Slykas, whose mother, Maria Ketchum, passed away last year, donated some of Ketchum’s artwork to the raffle.