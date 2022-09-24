Violence breaks out at Hollister High School football game

A short time later, an adult male approached one of our Commanders and threatened to kill him. That male was arrested for the threats.

The sheriff’s office received another report of two female juveniles involved in a fight outside of the stadium. There is no further information on that altercation at this time.

The persons involved in these incidents are from our community. This is not a reflection on Salinas High School and/or their students/families. The sheriff’s offices asks that rhetoric cease on social media.