Violence breaks out at Hollister High School football game

Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Facebook page
Tonight, at approximately 8:30p.m., a group of juveniles arrived at the Hollister High School football game and began challenging people to fight.
There were deputy sheriffs assigned to the game. While they were responding, along with security, a fight ensued just inside the gates. During that fight, a male juvenile was cut with a weapon.
Subsequently, a knife was recovered from the victim. It is unknown at this time if the victim cut himself or was cut by somebody else. The cut was very small/minor. It was not a stab wound.
While the Deputies were dealing with the juveniles involved in the fight, and tending to the victim, three more male juveniles surrounded the deputies and were challenging them. Those three male juveniles were taken into custody for obstruction of a peace officer.
A short time later, an adult male approached one of our Commanders and threatened to kill him. That male was arrested for the threats.
The sheriff’s office received another report of two female juveniles involved in a fight outside of the stadium. There is no further information on that altercation at this time.
The persons involved in these incidents are from our community. This is not a reflection on Salinas High School and/or their students/families. The sheriff’s offices asks that rhetoric cease on social media.
Hollister High School has been proactive in asking our office to staff these games as we have since 2019 for this very reason. Along with deputies there was a private security presence at the stadium for the duration of the games.
Anyone with information on this incident can call 831 636-4080.