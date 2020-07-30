Virtual public hearing planned for Community Development Block Grant funding

Information provided by the city of San Juan Bautista.

The county of San Benito, the city of Hollister and the city of San Juan Bautista will conduct a joint virtual public hearing to discuss the application for funding under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Response Round 1, and to solicit citizen input on the proposed activities.

The public hearing will take place Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. via Zoom at the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/95237320970? pwd= T0ZZMlFOQnhockt4bHpCSFVkMzFiZz 09

Meeting ID: 952 3732 0970

Password: 920895

Phone Number: (408)-638-0968

According to a recent release, San Benito County is eligible to receive $101,532; the city of Hollister is eligible to receive $151,177 and the city of San Juan Bautista is eligible to receive $63,558 for a total jurisdiction amount of $316,267. The grant money can be used toward rental assistance for low and moderate income residents impacted by COVID-19 to prevent eviction.

The purpose of the public hearing is to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known on the proposed activity. Eligible activities under the CDBG program include homeownership assistance, housing rehabilitation, public facilities, planning studies and economic development initiatives. Eligible activities must meet one of the three national objectives which are: benefit to low and moderate income households or persons; elimination of blight and slums; and address an urgent community need.

Disability accommodation notice: If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact Andi Anderson at Community Services and Workforce Development (CSWD) at (831) 902- 2741 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. Persons with hearing disabilities can call the TDD/TTY phone at (831) 637- 3265. A Spanish translator will be available at the public hearing for those who may need this service.