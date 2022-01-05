Volunteers needed for COVID/flu vaccine clinics

Clinics are every Monday and Wednesday in January and February.

Information provided by San Benito County Public Health Services

The San Benito County Public Health Services said it is starting 2022 with vaccine clinics every Monday and Wednesday for COVID-19 and Influenza. Staff is scheduled in all the clinics, but with the increase in demand it needs volunteers to help.

Public Health Vaccine Clinics are every Monday and Wednesday in January and February (except the holidays) from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Shift A and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for Shift B. If you are available and would like to volunteer, email [email protected].

Clinics are open to all and located at 351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite C in Hollister. If you have any questions, please call our office at 831-637-5367.