Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Volunteers are an integral part of the Point-in-Time Count effort; they help support a robust and accurate collection of data on our neighbors experiencing homelessness. Volunteers will form a team of friends/family to conduct a visual tally of persons experiencing homelessness across San Benito County on Wednesday, January 31st.

Volunteers will work in groups 5:30am to 10:00am, meeting their team members either at a central deployment center location or a convenient location before walking/driving their assigned routes and aiding with data collection. Volunteers are asked to bring their vehicles to use in the count if they are able.

The Coalition of Homeless Services Providers would appreciate your support in making it possible by volunteering with us.

What is a Point In Time Count (PIT)?

According to HUD, “The Point-in-Time (PIT) count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

HUD requires that Continuum of Cares (CoCs) conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness on a single night.

For this the county needs 50 volunteers.

Who: Anyone 18+

What: Volunteers are needed to count homeless persons living on the street and other locations within their communities.

When: The count will take place on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 between 5:30 AM and 10:00 AM

Where: Volunteers are needed to count in all areas of San Benito Counties.

Why: Information collected from the count is required to continue receiving federal funding for homeless programs, to develop strategies to end homelessness, and to help individuals and families who are in need.

Point-in-Place Count

To register please scan the QR code on the flyer above. Your participation will make a meaningful impact.