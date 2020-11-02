Government / Politics

Voting locations are open

Four locations are available for residents to cast ballots in-person.
County Office Building on Fifth Street in Hollister, which houses the San Benito County Elections Office. Photo by Leslie David.
Information provided by County of San Benito.

In a press release on Nov. 2, the County of San Benito stated that all polling stations are open.

There are four locations available for residents to cast ballots in-person (listed below). Each voting location will be regularly disinfected, require face coverings and have been adapted to allow for physical distancing measures. All four in-person voting locations will be safe, clean and accessible through Election Day.

Those locations are:
(includes onsite ballot drop boxes*)

San Benito County Elections Office *
440 Fifth Street, Hollister
Open Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Building *
649 San Benito Street, Hollister
Open Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
(parking available on the westside of San Benito Street)

San Juan Bautista Community Center *
10 San Jose Street, San Juan Bautista
Open Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Benedict Catholic Church *
1200 Fairview Road, Hollister
Open Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

There are also five additional ballot drop boxes located:
(accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day)

Hollister Super
1280 San Juan Road, Hollister

Fire Station #2
2240 Valley View Road, Hollister

Windmill Center
301 The Alameda, San Juan Bautista

Foodbank of San Benito County
1133 San Felipe Road, Hollister

Ridgemark Office
100 Ridgemark Drive, Hollister

