Voting locations are open

Four locations are available for residents to cast ballots in-person.

County Office Building on Fifth Street in Hollister, which houses the San Benito County Elections Office. Photo by Leslie David.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

In a press release on Nov. 2, the County of San Benito stated that all polling stations are open.

There are four locations available for residents to cast ballots in-person (listed below). Each voting location will be regularly disinfected, require face coverings and have been adapted to allow for physical distancing measures. All four in-person voting locations will be safe, clean and accessible through Election Day.

Those locations are:

(includes onsite ballot drop boxes*)

San Benito County Elections Office *

440 Fifth Street, Hollister

Open Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Building *

649 San Benito Street, Hollister

Open Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

(parking available on the westside of San Benito Street)

San Juan Bautista Community Center *

10 San Jose Street, San Juan Bautista

Open Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Benedict Catholic Church *

1200 Fairview Road, Hollister

Open Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

There are also five additional ballot drop boxes located:

(accessible 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day)

Hollister Super

1280 San Juan Road, Hollister

Fire Station #2

2240 Valley View Road, Hollister

Windmill Center

301 The Alameda, San Juan Bautista

Foodbank of San Benito County

1133 San Felipe Road, Hollister

Ridgemark Office

100 Ridgemark Drive, Hollister