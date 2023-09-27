Information provided by Emmaus House



On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Emmaus House and Community Solutions will host

the 9th Walk a Mile in Their Shoes – A March to stop rape, sexual assault, and gender violence. The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito Streets in Hollister beginning at 10:30 AM. To register or for more information, visit: www.emmaushouse.net This year’s registration for adults is $30. Registration for youth under 18 years of age is free.

Take the red shoe challenge: challenge your neighbors, co-workers, and others to walk with you this year; challenge people you know to donate money and make a pledge towards your walk to help raise funds for survivor services; or take the team challenge and compete for largest team and/or be honored for the most money raised! Prizes awarded for largest adult team, largest youth team and for the most money raised.

In California, 34.9 % of women and 31.1% of men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes; additionally, every 56 minutes someone is sexually assaulted, and every 10 seconds a child abuse report if made. Enough is enough! Proceeds from the event benefit Emmaus House, a Hollister based domestic violence shelter for women and children, and Community Solutions, a nonprofit human services agency serving Santa Clara and San Benito Counties “We are excited to hold this event again in Hollister this year to raise awareness about these issues in our community,” said Patrice Kuerschner, Executive Director for Emmaus House. “We all play a role in our community in ending violence.

This event not only helps to raise awareness and funding for supportive services; it also helps survivors see that people in their community care and support them,” said Erica Elliott, Sexual Assault and Prevention Director at CommunitySolutions.

Emmaus House provides a safe harbor for women and their children seeking immediate relief from a threatening situation. In a secure and child-friendly environment, trained and nurturing staff support and assist a woman with her immediate concerns for safety, shelter, food and clothing. Emmaus House also has on-going resources and access to community networks providing opportunities for women in a time of transition. For more information visit www.emmaushouse.net or contact Patrice Kuerschner, Executive Director, at 831-630-5899.

Community Solutions is a comprehensive nonprofit human services agency serving Santa Clara and San Benito Counties. For more than 40 years, the agency has offered a broad spectrum of services for mental health, sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, juvenile delinquency, and youth development. Community Solutions works in partnership with community-based organizations, law enforcement, local schools, and county health and human service providers.

For more information, visit www.communitysolutions.org or call 831-637-1094.