Walmart recognizes Taylor Farms as the 2022 Food Supplier of the Year

Information provided by Taylor Farms

Taylor Farms announced it has been recognized as Walmart’s 2022 Supplier of the Year within the Food category. The recognition was announced at the 2022 Walmart Supplier Growth Forum.

“This recognition shines a light on Taylor Farms’ role as a consistent top performer and supplier within Walmart’s produce and deli sectors,” the release said.

“We’re extremely honored to receive this recognition from our longstanding partner,” said Mark Campion, president of Taylor Farms Retail Group. “Our strong partnership with Walmart spans across 20 years and is rooted in the mutual goal of delivering healthy, fresh foods to consumers across North America. We look forward to continuing to help consumers live happier and healthier lives. Thank you, Walmart!”

The release went on to say that Taylor Farms team was acknowledged for their production shifts that were implemented across numerous facilities to ensure store shelves were full of the fresh foods that consumers want and need.

“The entire Taylor Farms family is grateful for this recognition,” said Bruce Taylor, Founder and CEO, Taylor Farms. “This award is recognition of the dedication and hard work our team members bring to their jobs daily. We value our strong partnership with Walmart and are thankful of the trust they have in Taylor Farms to deliver the healthiest, freshest foods to their customers.”