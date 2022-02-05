Waltz Creative names new associate creative director

Newly appointed director, Cheryl Lovejoy, is a long-time resident of San Benito County.

Information provided by Waltz Creative

Marketing agency Waltz Creative announced it has named senior media designer Cheryl Lovejoy as its new associate creative director.

The release said Lovejoy is a talented, community-minded visionary and will provide design direction and creative leadership to a team of in-house graphic and web designers. The San Juan Bautista company creates and executes marketing campaigns and brand development for clients across the country and across multiple industries.

“At Waltz, my coworkers are my extended family,” said Lovejoy, a longtime San Benito County resident. “Having great people to work with makes our studio very uplifting and successful. I enjoy the variety of clients and the unique challenges they bring to us to help solve.”

“At Waltz, I’m able to be my creative self,” she said. “I seriously love what I do. It’s extremely rewarding seeing companies succeed after we have helped them get their footing.”

According to Waltz Creative, Lovejoy especially enjoys Waltz Creative’s design grant program for nonprofits called Creatives for Community. “It’s a great way to give back to the community,” said Lovejoy, a serial volunteer who routinely donates blood, teaches art classes at her children’s school and volunteers for the local Girl Scouts troop.

The mother of two is an avid runner, completing her first marathon in 2019, and cheers on her sports-loving children. The outdoor-loving family enjoys camping and are frequent visitors to Pinnacles National Park.

Waltz Creative began as Schipper Design, founded by Kathy Schipper in 2004. Its client list includes such wide-ranging businesses and nonprofits as The Bulleit Group, The Dunnion Law Firm, A10 Networks, Natividad Medical Center, San Francisco 49ers Museum, Syngenta Flowers, Door to Hope, First5 and many more.