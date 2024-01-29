Information provvide by Waltz Creative. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Waltz Creative is excited to announce the call for entries for the 2024 Creatives for Community design grant program. The program is one way of contributing to our local communities by doing what we do best – design. Developed by founder Kathy Schipper, the program stems from years of collaboration with nonprofits and her belief that nonprofits are an essential part of a healthy community and should have marketing materials that equal their for-profit counterparts.

In this annual grant program, each nonprofit receives up to 30 hours of donated expertise in marketing and design as well as personalized attention from the design and account management teams at Waltz. One nonprofit will be selected from each of the surrounding counties, including San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz.

Past recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Seneca Family of Agencies, San Benito Volunteer Examiners Group, Birch Bark, Monterey County Arts Council, San Benito County Ag Land Trust, Youth Recovery Connections, Hope Horses and Kids, Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast, Friends of the San Benito County Free Library, BenitoLink, Big Sur Fire Brigade, Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association, Monterey Off Road Cycling (M.O.R.C.A), Live Like Geno Foundation, R.E.A.C.H San Benito County Parks, San Juan Fiesta Fun Run, Sun Street Centers, Housing Matters and the San Juan Home and School Club.

Creatives for Community is a chance for Waltz Creative team members to use their skills and experience to serve our local communities and connect with clients in a different way.

The 2024 application process is now open and applications will be accepted through March 15, 2024.

For more information on the 2024 grant process and applications, email info@creatives4community.com or visit our website for more information.

About Waltz Creative:

Founded in 2004, Waltz Creative is a full-service, certified Woman-Owned, marketing and creative agency located in the quaint Central California town of San Juan Bautista. With over 80 years of combined marketing and design experience, Waltz Creative emphasizes quality of design and terrific customer service – the perfect combination! Their award-winning design team offers innovative communication results through branding and identity programs; award-winning design for web, print, advertising, packaging and exhibits; marketing strategy, positioning and execution; and digital marketing and social media programs poised to motivate.

Clients include: The 49ers Museum, Door to Hope, First Five Monterey County, Flourish Ventures, Natividad, Robson Homes, Stevenson School, Syngenta Flowers.

For more information, contact Waltz Creative at (831) 623-2341 or www.waltzcreative.com.