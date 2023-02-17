Waltz Creative opens grant application period

The deadline for nonprofits to apply is March 21.

Waltz Creative announced it is now accepting 2023 Creatives for Community (C4C) grant applications from qualified nonprofits in San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. The deadline to apply is March 21.

According to the release, each year C4C provides three deserving organizations with graphic design and marketing services ranging from logo design, campaign development, collateral and more.

“The program is one way of contributing to our local communities by doing what we do best – design. Developed by founder Kathy Schipper, the program stemmed from years of collaboration with nonprofits and her belief that nonprofits are an essential part of a healthy community and should have marketing materials that equal their for-profit counterparts,” the release said.

It adds that in the 7th annual Creatives for Community program each nonprofit receives up to 30 hours of donated expertise in marketing and design as well as personalized attention from the design and account management teams at Waltz. One nonprofit will be selected from each of the following counties: San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz.

According to the release, Waltz Creative has awarded 20 grants since 2017, has donated over 600 hours and over $85,000 in design fees to grant winners.

Last year grant winners were San Benito Agricultural Land Trust (SBALT), BirchBark Foundation and Arts Council for Monterey County.

Past recipients include Youth Recovery Connections, Hope Horses and Kids, Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast, Friends of the San Benito County Free Library, BenitoLink, Big Sur Fire Brigade, Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association, Monterey Off Road Cycling (M.O.R.C.A), Live Like Geno Foundation, R.E.A.C.H San Benito County Parks, San Juan Fiesta Fun Run, Sun Street Centers, Housing Matters and the San Juan Home and School Club.

“Creatives for Community is a chance for Waltz Creative team members to use their skills and experience to serve our local communities and connect with clients in a different way,” the release said.

For more information on the 2023 grant process and applications, email [email protected] or visit our website for more information.