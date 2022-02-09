Application deadline is March 18.

Information provided by Waltz Creative.

Waltz Creative announced it is accepting 2022 Creatives for Community (C4C) grant applications from qualified nonprofits in San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties.

Each year C4C provides three deserving organizations with graphic design and marketing services ranging from logo design, campaign development, collateral and more.

The 6th annual Creatives for Community program is part of Waltz Creative’s commitment to Central Coast communities through the power of design.

Application deadline is March 18, 2022.