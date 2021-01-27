Weather Advisory—County crews available for hazards

Information provided by County of San Benito .
The San Benito County Resource Management Authority will have road crews available to clear weather related hazards due to current storm activity on county roads. A recent release asks residents to pull over in a safe location and call (831) 902-2277 to report roadway hazards. Please dial 9-1-1 for emergencies.
San Benito County RMA reminds residents that there are sandbags available at the county yard located at 3220 Southside Road in Hollister.
Current National Weather Service Weather Advisory