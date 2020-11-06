Weather advisory of upcoming strong cold front

Wind and light showers expected.

Information provided by Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.

In a Nov. 5 weather advisory, the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services stated a strong cold front will arrive into the area on Friday, Nov. 6 bringing wind, showers and much cooler weather this weekend.

Timing: Cold front reaches the North Bay early Friday morning then moves southward to the Central Coast by afternoon.

Temperatures: Afternoon highs on Friday will generally be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This will represent about a 15-20 degree cooling trend from Nov. 5. Clouds and blustery northwest winds will make conditions feel colder for one of the coldest days since last spring. Temperatures in the hills will be even colder with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Winds: Gusty northwest winds arrive early the morning of Nov. 6 as the front passes through. Wind gusts of 35 mph will be common with local gusts to 50 mph for the hills and favored pass locations such as the Altamont pass. Any temporary tents or outdoor structures could be toppled by strong winds. Drought and diseased trees will be prone to wind damage as well as fire weakened trees in the numerous burn scars throughout the region. For locations that don’t receive rainfall any new fires could spread surprisingly fast, even though temperatures will be cool with high humidity the fuels remain very dry for places that don’t see rainfall with the frontal passage.

Precipitation: Only light showers are forecast the morning of Nov. 6, mainly near the coast and hills. There may be a midday lull in precipitation before the core of the most unstable air arrives. Right now the best shower chances look to be from about San Francisco southward to the Central Coast for the night of Nov. 5, but all areas will have a threat for showers. Amounts on average of 0.10 where showers occur but local amounts of 0.20 possible for the higher terrain from Santa Cruz county southward to Monterey. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well with the best chance the evening of Nov. 6 into Nov. 7, though the best chances may remain over the ocean. A second system will bring another chance of showers late Nov. 7 into the morning of Nov. 8.