Week of Dec. 10 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

7,877 people tested positive, 156 are active patients, 7,641 have recovered and 80 have died.

As of 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 10, 7,877 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. One hundred fifty-six active patients, 7,641 have recovered, five are hospitalized and 80 have died, with the latest deaths reported December 7.

For the most updated information, including bi-weekly statistics about variants and number of vaccinated individuals visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard. (The county will provide graph reports every Tuesday and Thursday. The dashboard is updated daily.)

Bi-Weekly Statistics Dec. 9

Health

Link to find vaccine appointments: http://www.vaccinespotter.org/

Omicron variant

According to national news reports Omicron is more transmittable but less severe than other variants.

Pfizer has found in lab trials that its vaccine is effective against Omicron. In an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Dr Fauci said it should be noted that these are lab (not clinical) trials, but that they expect clinical trials to show the same results. He also said that since Moderna and Pfizer are so similar, he expects it to be effective against the variant.

County to hold town hall on kids and vaccines

On Dec. 14, 2021, the San Benito County Department of Public Health Services will host a Virtual Town Hall via Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 16, 2021, San Benito County Department of Public Health Services is hosting a Virtual Town Hall in Spanish via Zoom from 6:30 p.m.to 7:30 p.m.

The focus of the town hall meeting will be on children and adolescents ages 5 to 18-years old. The San Benito County Health Officer Dr. George Gellert will lead a question and answer session on COVID-19 and vaccines for the session.

The town hall can be accessed via Zoom at:

https://tinyurl.com/SBCTownHall or on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PublicHealthSBC

Vaccination Progress

San Benito County Vaccination statistics from the state COVID-19 site as of 11:59 p.m., Dec. 9.

93,140 doses have been administered.

67.8% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.

8.1% are partially vaccinated.

8,021 booster doses have been administered.

Percent of San Benito County population by ethnicity with at least one dose.

American Indian or Alaska Native – 0.3 (3.1% of SBC population)

Asian – 3.5 (3.9% of SBC population)

Black – 0.8 (1.6% of SBC population)

Latino – 46.6 (60.8% of SBC population)

Multi-race -0.9 (3.6% of SBC population)

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander – 0.4 (0.4% of SBC population)

White – 27.8 (32.8% of population)

Other – 7.5

Unknown – 12.2

Percent fully vaccinated per zip code:

95023- 67 (Hollister)

95045- 68 (SJB)

95043- 38 (Paicines, Panoche Valley and New Idria)

95075- 79 (Tres Pinos)

95004- 68 (Aromas. 95004 extends into three counties-San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz. Count is for entire zip code)

More statistical information on the County’s vaccination progress can be found here.

Housing

State rent assistance resource for tenants and landlords. Housing is Key

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano [email protected] 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Get vaccinated

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Avoid public indoor places.

Cover your mouth and nose with protective covering when indoors with the public.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

