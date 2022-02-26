Week of Feb. 25 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

12,836 people tested positive, 42 are active patients, 12,699 have recovered and 95 have died.

Novel Coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

As a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County.

As of 4:27 p.m. on Feb. 25, 12,836 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Forty-two are active patients, 12,699 have recovered, one is hospitalized and 95 have died, with the latest death reported Feb. 17. For the most updated information, including bi-weekly statistics about variants and number of vaccinated individuals visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard. (The county will provide graph reports every Tuesday and Thursday. The dashboard is updated daily.)

Bi-weekly statistics Feb. 24

Health

Free N95 masks should be available at Walgreens and CVS (Target) pharmacies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new mask guidelines on Feb. 25. In a news conference agency officials outlined a three-level system that defines counties low, medium or high risk of community transmission. Levels are based on several factors, including new cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

Under the new CDC system, universal indoor masking would be recommended only in areas with high levels of transmission. As of Feb. 25, the agency recognizes San Benito County as medium risk. Local mandates remain in place.

See more, including interactive risk level map here.

Where to get tested

Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center Building 2, Suite B,930 Sunset Drive, Hollister.

Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Make an appointment at: lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123.

Pinnacle Healthcare (Including rapid testing) – open to all residents

https://www.pinnacleweb.com/services/covid-19-testing/

Walgreens drive thru

https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing

Does not supply QR code that could be needed for travel.

Gilroy Outlets

https://testbeforeyougo.com/store/simon-gilroy-premium-outlets-covid-19-testing/

Free home care kits are available online at special.usps.com/testkits. Currently limited to one order per household. Each order contains four tests.

Vaccination Progress

San Benito County vaccination statistics from the state COVID-19 site as of 11:59 p.m., Feb. 24.

112,091 doses have been administered.

75.3% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.

7.6% are partially vaccinated.

55.6% of eligible individuals have received a booster dose.

Percent of San Benito County population by ethnicity with at least one dose.

American Indian or Alaska Native-0.4 (3.1% of SBC population)

Asian – 3.7 (3.9% of SBC population)

Black -0.8 (1.6% of SBC population)

Latino 48.1 (60.8% of SBC population)

Multi-race -1.1 (3.6% of SBC population)

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander -0.4 (0.4% of SBC population)

White-27.8 (32.8% of population)

Other -7

Unknown – 10.7

More statistical information on the County’s vaccination progress can be found here.

Housing

State rent assistance resource for tenants and landlords. Housing is Key

Other

On Feb. 25 Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will lift 95% of COVID-19 related executive order provisions, while maintaining critical measures that support the state’s ongoing response and recovery efforts. The remaining provisions include maintaining California’s nation-leading testing and vaccination programs and protecting hospital and health facility capacity, key components of the state’s SMARTER Plan to guide California’s evolving pandemic response with a focus on continued readiness, awareness and flexibility.

What remains:

COVID Testing –Four provisions provide flexibility critical to support the state’s testing program, which under the SMARTER Plan will need to continue being able to process at least 500,000 tests per day. For example, through executive action the Governor has waived a provision that would require a health care professional to review each test result before it was released electronically to patients and expanded scopes of practice for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to conduct COVID tests.

Vaccinations and Boosters – Two provisions provide critical flexibility to support the state’s vaccination and booster programs, which under the SMARTER Plan will need to continue being able to distribute at least 200,000 doses per day. This includes waiving licensing requirements temporarily to enable pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to administer COVID vaccines and waiving requirements so that the state can offer mobile vaccine clinics.

Protecting Hospital Capacity and Vulnerable Populations – There are 11 provisions that are necessary to protect both capacity in our health care delivery system and vulnerable populations, particularly during COVID surges. This includes provisions allowing health care workers from out of state to provide services in California and enabling the Department of Developmental Services to provide remote and expanded nonresidential services for more clients.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Alex Padilla

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano [email protected] 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

