Week of March 18 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

12, 955 people tested positive, 21 are active patients, and 98 have died.

As of 2:36 p.m. on March 11, 12,955 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Twenty-one are active patients, one is hospitalized and 98 have died, with the latest death reported March 14.

For the most updated information, including weekly statistics about variants and number of vaccinated individuals visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard. (The county will provide graph reports every Tuesday. The dashboard is updated daily.)

Weekly statistics March 15:

Health

Free N95 masks should be available at Walgreens and CVS (Target) pharmacies.

The California indoor mask requirement in most indoor public places for unvaccinated people was dropped March 1. Schools will not be required to have students masked indoor beginning March 11 at 11:59 p.m. Some places such as public transportation and health care facilities still require masking.

Pfizzer and Moderna have asked the FDA to authorize a second booster shots for people 65 and older.

Where to get tested

Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center Building 2, Suite B,930 Sunset Drive, Hollister.

Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Make an appointment at: lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123.

Pinnacle Healthcare (Including rapid testing) – open to all residents

https://www.pinnacleweb.com/services/covid-19-testing/

Walgreens drive thru

https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing

Does not supply QR code that could be needed for travel.

Gilroy Outlets

https://testbeforeyougo.com/store/simon-gilroy-premium-outlets-covid-19-testing/

Free home care kits are available online at special.usps.com/testkits. Currently limited to one order per household. Each order contains four tests.

Vaccination Progress

From SBC Dashboard:

43, 032 or 74% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.

21,530 or 37% of eligible individuals have received a booster dose.

From state COVID website:

Percent of San Benito County population by ethnicity with at least one dose.

American Indian or Alaska Native-0.4 (3.1% of SBC population)

Asian – 3.7 (3.9% of SBC population)

Black -0.8 (1.6% of SBC population)

Latino 48.1 (60.8% of SBC population)

Multi-race -1.1 (3.6% of SBC population)

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander -0.4 (0.4% of SBC population)

White-27.8 (32.8% of population)

Other -7

Unknown – 10.6

More statistical information on the county’s vaccination progress can be found here.

Housing

State rent assistance resource for tenants and landlords. Housing is Key

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Alex Padilla

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano [email protected] 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

