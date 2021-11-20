Week of Nov. 19 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

7,587 people tested positive, 70 are active patients, 7,440 have recovered and 77 have died.

As a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County.

As of 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 19, 7,587 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Seventy are active patients, 7,440 have recovered, three are hospitalized and 77 have died, with the latest deaths reported Nov. 10. For the most updated information, including bi-weekly statistics about variants and number of vaccinated individuals visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard. (The county will provide graph reports every Tuesday and Thursday. The dashboard is updated daily.)

Bi-Weekly statistics Nov. 18

Health

Link to find vaccine appointments: http://www.vaccinespotter.org/

The FDA and CDC have recommended and authorized booster vaccinations for all individuals 18 years and older.

San Benito County issued statement regarding boosters for county residents. It reads in part:

November 18, 2021- San Benito County, CA – COVID-19 vaccine boosters are available to all adults 18 years and older, provided they qualify based on timing of the previous dose of the vaccine. Anyone in a higher-risk group – including seniors 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions, people who work in high-risk settings and all Johnson & Johnson recipients – is urged to get a booster as soon as possible

“We are taking an expansive approach to COVID-19 boosters, realizing that people are at risk of getting COVID or spreading it as we enter the busy holiday season,” said San Benito County Health Officer, Dr. George Gellert. “We are already seeing an uptick in cases, and that could mean hospitalization for some vulnerable people. We have been stressing that boosters are essential for higher risk individuals, but now it’s become apparent that we need many more people to receive a booster dose so that we can protect ourselves, our families and friends, and our community.”

Get a booster shot as soon as you’re eligible:

If you got a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and feel you’re at risk, get a booster shot after 6 months.

If you got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, get a booster shot after 2 months.

Your booster shot can be a different vaccine brand than you received before, as long as you completed your original vaccination series (one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna).

To book your booster shot or find a walk-in clinic, visit My Turn, call 1-833-422-4255 or visit a local pharmacy.

See more here.

Vaccination Progress

San Benito County vaccination statistics from the state COVID-19 site as of 11:59 p.m., Nov. 18.

6,481 doses have been administered.

65.5% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.

8% are partially vaccinated.

Percent of San Benito County population by ethnicity with at least one dose.

American Indian or Alaska Native-0.3 (3.1% of SBC population)

Asian – 3.4 (3.9% of SBC population)

Black -0.8 (1.6% of SBC population)

Latino -45.9 (60.8% of SBC population)

Multi-race -0.8 (3.6% of SBC population)

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander -0.4 (0.4% of SBC population)

White-27.6 (32.8% of population)

Other -7.9

Unknown – 12.9

Percent fully vaccinated per zip code:

95023- 65 (Hollister)

95045- 62 (SJB)

95043- 37 (Paicines, Panoche Valley and New Idria)

95075- 81 (Tres Pinos)

95004- 67 (Aromas. 95004 extends into three counties-San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz. Count is for entire zip code)

More statistical information on the County’s vaccination progress can be found here.

Housing

State rent assistance resource for tenants and landlords. Housing is Key

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Alex Padilla

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano [email protected] 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Get vaccinated

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Avoid public indoor places.

Cover your mouth and nose with protective covering when indoors with the public.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.



