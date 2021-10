News Release Where to get a flu vaccine in San Benito County

Seven local pharmacies among providers that offer the flu shot.

Photo courtesy of Pixabay.

Information provided by San Benito County Public Health Services San Benito County Public Health Services has released the following information on where residents can get a flu shot: Local flu vaccination clinics through MyTurn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255

Local Pharmacies CVS/Target iCare Lucky Rite Aid Safeway Walgreens Nob Hill

Your local doctor’s office or clinic

Public Health Services (through Myturn.ca.gov)

San Benito Health Foundation