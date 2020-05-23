Where to get take-out food in San Juan Bautista

Local restaurants continue serving as stay-at-home order goes on.

While San Jaun Bautista works on redesigning Third Street to accommodate outdoor dining and shopping, restaurants in town are still offering food to-go.

With San Benito County moving through Stage Two of the state’s four-stage roadmap, restaurants are also able to self-certify and reopen for dining. Things are changing daily, so be patient if your favorite items are not available or if hours vary from what is posted here. To support these restaurants without leaving home, consider purchasing gift certificates that can be redeemed when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

Don’t see a restaurant listed here that is operating? Send information to info@benitolink.com.

Dona Esthers Mexican Restaurant

Offers outdoor dining

Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

25 Franklin Street

Call (831) 623-2518

JJ’s Burgers

Offers outdoor dining

Open Sunday-Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

100 The Alameda

Call (831) 623-1748

Inaka Japanese Restaurant

Open Wednesday-Sunday 4-7:30 p.m.

313 Third Street

Call (831) 593-5100

Margot’s Ice Cream Parlor

Open daily 1-5:30 p.m.

211 Third Street

(831) 623-9262

Mission Cafe

Open daily 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

300 Third Street

Call (831) 623-2220

Pizza Factory San Juan Bautista

Open daily 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

301 The Alameda

Call (831) 623-1011

Valero Gas Station

Open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

63 Muckelemi Street

Call (831) 623-4700

Vertigo Coffee Roasters

Open Thursdays from 12-3 p.m.

Bulk coffee pickup only. Please call ahead.

81 Fourth Street

Call (831) 623-9533