Where to get take-out food in San Juan Bautista

While San Jaun Bautista works on redesigning Third Street to accommodate outdoor dining and shopping, restaurants in town are still offering food to-go.
With San Benito County moving through Stage Two of the state’s four-stage roadmap, restaurants are also able to self-certify and reopen for dining. Things are changing daily, so be patient if your favorite items are not available or if hours vary from what is posted here. To support these restaurants without leaving home, consider purchasing gift certificates that can be redeemed when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
Dona Esthers Mexican Restaurant
Offers outdoor dining
Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
25 Franklin Street
Call (831) 623-2518
Open Sunday-Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
100 The Alameda
Call (831) 623-1748
Open Wednesday-Sunday 4-7:30 p.m.
313 Third Street
Call (831) 593-5100
Open daily 1-5:30 p.m.
211 Third Street
(831) 623-9262
Open daily 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
300 Third Street
Call (831) 623-2220
Pizza Factory San Juan Bautista
Open daily 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
301 The Alameda
Call (831) 623-1011
Open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
63 Muckelemi Street
Call (831) 623-4700
Open Thursdays from 12-3 p.m.
Bulk coffee pickup only. Please call ahead.
81 Fourth Street
Call (831) 623-9533