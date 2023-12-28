Information provided by County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The National Weather Forecast has issued and wind advisory saying south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Winds are expected in Pacific Coast, Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Lucia Mountains, Hollister Valley and the Salinas Valley from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Instructions:Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.