Wind advisory issued for Dec. 31

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Dec. 31 from 4 a.m to 1 p.m. for San Benito County and the Central Coast.

According to the advisory, south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory said. ” Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

The advisory added a period of strong winds will accompany a frontal passage in the morning.

“During this period of heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and saturated soils may bring down trees and limbs causing possible power outages,” the advisory said.

The National Weather Service said it advises people to use extra caution when driving and to secure outdoor objects.