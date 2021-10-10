Wind Advisory issued in San Benito County

Gusts up to 50 mph expected in the area.

A wind advisory was issued for the Monterey Bay region for Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. North to northeast winds 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Highest peaks with gusts up to 60 mph.

According to the advisory, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and create hazardous driving conditions.

“Trees could be flown down and a few power outages may result,” the advisory states. “Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.”

Strongest winds are likely to occur in the morning with secondary max in the afternoon.

Affected surrounding areas include: Santa Cruz mountains, Santa Clara Valley, southern Salinas Valley, mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, northern Salinas valley, Hollister valley, Carmel valley and northern Monterey Bay.