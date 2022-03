This advisory was provided by San Benito County.

Advisory: Wind Advisory until 05:00AM Monday

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…East Bay Hills and Central Coast.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* AFFECTED AREAS: SAN FRANCISCO PENINSULA COAST … EAST BAY HILLS AND THE DIABLO RANGE … SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS … SANTA LUCIA MOUNTAINS AND LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST … MOUNTAINS OF SAN BENITO COUNTY AND INTERIOR MONTEREY COUNTY INCLUDING PINNACLES NATIONAL PARK … SOUTHERN MONTEREY BAY AND BIG SUR COAST

Instructions:

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.