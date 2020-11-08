San Benito County issues wind and frost advisory

Winds of up to 30 miles per hour on Sunday and temperatures as low as 29 Fahrenheit Monday morning.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County issued the following weather advisory on Nov. 8.

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the frost advisory, temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation.

*WHERE…the wind advisory includes all of Monterey County and San Benito County. For the frost advisory includes the Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, Carmel Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio.

* WHEN…The wind advisory is from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 8. The frost advisory is from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Nov. 9.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected near the coast, in the Salinas Valley and in the hills.