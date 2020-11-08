San Benito County issues wind and frost advisory

Information provided by County of San Benito
San Benito County issued the following weather advisory on Nov. 8.
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the frost advisory, temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation.
*WHERE…the wind advisory includes all of Monterey County and San Benito County. For the frost advisory includes the Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, Carmel Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio.
* WHEN…The wind advisory is from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 8. The frost advisory is from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Nov. 9.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected near the coast, in the Salinas Valley and in the hills.