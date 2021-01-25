Wind advisory until Jan. 27 at 1 p.m.

Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, in excess of 60 mph in ridges and peaks.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County issued the following wind advisory on Jan. 25:

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, locally in excess of 60 mph in the ridges and peaks.

Locations: Mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County, including Pinnacles National Park and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.

Time: From 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Instructions:

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.