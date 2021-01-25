Wind advisory until Jan. 27 at 1 p.m.

Information provided by County of San Benito.
San Benito County issued the following wind advisory on Jan. 25:
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, locally in excess of 60 mph in the ridges and peaks.
Locations: Mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County, including Pinnacles National Park and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.
Time: From 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instructions:
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.