Wind advisory for Jan. 17-19

Offshore winds expected up to 15-30 mph with gusts of 35-50 mph.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County has issued a wind advisory from 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

An Offshore wind event will produce winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph expected.

The winds are expected in the following areas: Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County, Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

High winds have the potential to topple power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel in these areas and to secure light property outdoors, including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.

Instructions:

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.