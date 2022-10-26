Winners of the 32nd Annual Red Ribbon 3K, 5K Run

On Oct.22, the City of Hollister Parks and Recreation Department and the San Benito County Behavioral Health Department held the 32nd Annual 5k/3k Red Ribbon Run.
The theme for this year was “Celebrate Life… Live a drug-free life”.
The goal of this yearly run/walk was to raise awareness about the hazards of drugs and alcohol in our community.
150 participants were registered for both run/walks. There were 82 runners for the 5K run; equivalent to a 3.1 mile distance. The 3k Fun Run, which was a two-mile distance, had 68 contestants.
Top 10 5k Runners
Anthony Cortes, Male 28, Half Moon Bay, 05:05
Aidan Castaneda, Male 14, San Juan Bautista, 05:46
Jose Corona, Male 35, Hollister, 05:52
Maximiliano Sanchez, Male 13, Hollister 06:18
John Lopez, Male 26, Hollister, 06:25
Cole Seymour, Male 13, Hollister, 06:31
Alfred Castaneda, Male 46, San Juan Bautista, 06:34
Tyler Ham, Male 33, Hollister, 06:38
J Jesus Jimenez Alonso, Male 13, Hollister, 06:42
Andrew Castaneda, Male 11, San Juan Bautista, 06:45
Top 10 3k Fun Runners
Anjelica Llamas, Female 10, Gilroy, 09:26
Moises Llamas, Male 22, Gilroy, 10:21
Jeremiah Rodriguez, Male 8, Hollister, 10:24
Dulce Abarca, Female 38, San Juan Bautista, 11:28
Rosanna Rodriguez, Female 38, Hollister, 12:09
Crisanto Velasco, Male 6, Hollister, 12:24
Christopher Velasco, Male 34, Hollister, 12:24
Aryn Wallace, Female 36, Los Banos, 13:01
Marie Canales, Female 58, Hollister, 13:04
Jeramiah Corona, Male 10, Hollister, 13:31
