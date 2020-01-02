Winter fruit tree pruning workshop comes to San Juan Bautista

Free class will cover proper pruning techniques that encourage trees to produce fruit.

Information provided by UC Master Gardeners of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

The UC Master Gardeners of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties will host a free winter fruit tree pruning workshop on Saturday, Jan. 4 in San Juan Bautista. The workshop will be held at the San Juan Bautista Historic Park at Second and Mariposa streets from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to a recent release, the workshop will cover proper pruning techniques that encourage trees to produce fruit. Attendees will learn the why, when and how of pruning for best structure and fruit production.

UC Master Gardener and professional landscape Diane Mahan will lead the workshop and talk about how to prune old-growth and newly-planted fruit trees at the newly refurbished orchard at the historic park.

For more information and to pre-register, visit mbmg.ucanr.edu or contact Joy Agcongay at mbmgjoy@gmail.com.