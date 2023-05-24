Women’s Club of Hollister announces scholarships recipients

Information provided by the Women’s Club of Hollister
The Women’s Club of Hollister is pleased to announce our 2023 Scholarship Awards. These young women have shown academic excellence, are leaders in their school, and have contributed to San Benito County with their community service. Congratulations on all your accomplishments and best wishes in your future endeavors.
Award recipients for the Women’s Club of Hollister Scholarship Award 2023: Juliann Donati, Morgan Fu, Laci Lemos, Ashley Maupin, Alexis Montoya and Kathleen Moorer.
The Women’s Club of Hollister is pleased to announce they have awarded a legacy scholarship to the daughter of one of their members. The Jacqueline “Jackie” Raymer Legacy Scholarship was created to honor the memory of Jackie Raymer who was a 50 year member of the Women’s Club of Hollister and will be presented to a graduating senior who has a relative that is a member of the Women’s Club. This year’s recipient is Cassandra Rayas, daughter of Colleen Rayas and granddaughter of the late Jackie Raymer. Congratulations and good luck with your college endeavors.