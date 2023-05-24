Women’s Club of Hollister announces scholarships recipients

Seven local students received a scholarship from the nonprofit.

Left to right: Women’s Club of Hollister members Suzanne Stalder, Janet Watson, Esther Aguirre-Ribeiro, scholarship awardees Juliann Donati, Kathleen Moorer, Ashley Maupin, Laci Lemos, Morgan Fu, Alexis Montoya and WCH Member Katherine Casey. Photo courtesy of Women's Club of Hollister.

Information provided by the Women’s Club of Hollister

The Women’s Club of Hollister is pleased to announce our 2023 Scholarship Awards. These young women have shown academic excellence, are leaders in their school, and have contributed to San Benito County with their community service. Congratulations on all your accomplishments and best wishes in your future endeavors.

Award recipients for the Women’s Club of Hollister Scholarship Award 2023: Juliann Donati, Morgan Fu, Laci Lemos, Ashley Maupin, Alexis Montoya and Kathleen Moorer.