Work on San Benito Street begins Oct. 26

Information provided by the city of Hollister.

The city of Hollister will begin working on the San Benito Street traffic calming and beautification project on Oct. 26. As part of that project, the city will perform a slurry seal and restripe of the road from Fourth Street to Hawkins Street.

As such, San Benito Street will be closed Oct. 26 through Nov. 13. If your business is located on San Benito Street between Fourth and Hawkins streets and currently offers outdoor dining, please note that all outdoor dining furniture must be removed from San Benito Street prior to Oct. 26 at 5 a.m. Construction will begin at 7 a.m.

If your business will be expecting deliveries during this time, please notify them of the street closure and plan to use an alternate route. If your business offers outlining, the city recommends you do not offer outdoor dining while striping removal is taking place.

Construction Schedule:

Oct. 26-27: Striping removal

Oct. 28: Slurry seal that should be completed in one day

Oct. 29-30: Cat tracking (temporary striping layout)

Nov. 2-3: Restripe of the street

For more information regarding the San Benito Street traffic calming and beautification project, call city engineer Danny Hillstock at (831) 636-4340 x 1215 or by email at danny.hillstock@hollister.ca.gov.

For questions, comments or complaints regarding the slurry seal and striping, contact Renee Perales at (831) 636-4300 ex. 1117 or by email at renee.perales@hollister.ca.gov.