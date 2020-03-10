Work planned for eastbound Hwy 152

Caltrans will perform rock wall scaling and slope cutting to mitigate rocks falling onto Pacheco Pass Highway.

Information provided by Caltrans.

Caltrans is expected to perform rock wall scaling and slope cutting on eastbound Highway 152, Pacheco Pass Highway south of Dinosaur Point on March 17-18. The work is being done to mitigate rocks falling into the travel way and will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days, according to a recent release.

One lane will be closed for crews to perform rope rappelling and rock scaling. Crews will shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes periodically for safety clearance as needed, the release said.

Motorists may experience delays as crews scale the rock slope to perform prevention work. Lane closure signs will be posted. California Highway Patrol will be onsite during lane closure. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone. Get real-time traffic on Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.