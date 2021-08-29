Information provided by Devii Rao, University of California Agriculture and Resources Cooperative Extension

Join UC Cooperative Extension on Aug. 30 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. workshop about fire and grazing on rangelands.

This one hour workshop will provide updates on a project exploring differences in greenhouse gas emissions and particulate matter from burned grasslands that were grazed versus those that were ungrazed. There will be information provided about Central Coast Prescribed Burn Association (CCPBA) activities, including hands-on opportunities to learn about and practice prescribed burning, pile burning, home hardening, and defensible space.

Speakers will include Felix Ratcliff, LD Ford, Consultants in Rangeland Conservation Science; Devii Rao, UCCE; Jeff Popnoe, Schmidt Ranch; and Matthew Timmer, Land Trust of Santa Cruz County. Additional speaker TBD.

Date: Monday, August 30, 2021

Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Location: This will be a virtual meeting. You can join by Zoom or by telephone.

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Click here to register or contact Devii Rao at [email protected] or 831-205-3125. Once you register, you will receive Zoom/call-in information. Registration deadline is August 27.

Click here for the flyer.