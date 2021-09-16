YMCA offers free teen memberships with proof of vaccination

The membership offer runs through Oct. 31 at all five YMCA locations.

Kids get exercise during a health and fitness lesson at the Emergency Pop Up Camp hosted by the YMCA of San Benito County. Photos provided by YMCA.

Information provide by the Central Coast YMCA

Central Coast YMCA announced that it is offering free teen membership for ages 12-18 years old with proof of vaccination.

The membership offer runs through Oct. 31 at all five YMCA locations:

Salinas YMCA and Salinas Aquatic Center

San Benito County YMCA

Watsonville YMCA

For more information, contact the main offices of the Central Coast YMCA at (831) 757-4633 or go online at www.centralcoastymca.org.

About the Central Coast YMCA

Formed in 1989, the Central Coast YMCA began with the merger of two independent YMCAs; the Salinas Community YMCA (founded in 1921) and the Watsonville Family YMCA (founded in 1898). Originally a USO built in 1941, with the purpose of supporting American troops during World War II, the YMCA of the Monterey Peninsula joined the association in 1990. In 1998 the South County YMCA became the fourth branch in the association, extending its service area to the residents of south Monterey County. The YMCA of San Benito County became the fifth and most recent addition to the association in 1999.

CCYMCA is an independent, private, nonprofit corporation, a part of the YMCA of the USA, but responsible for its own policies, programs, and budgets. It employs 27 full-time employees, about 225 part-time employees, and 120 volunteers who impact approximately 40,000 people in Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties.