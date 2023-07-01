This article was written by BenitoLink intern Michael Koteles

Watson Basketball Academy Summer Girl’s Camp. Photo Chris Mora.

Coach Ashley Watson. Photo Chris Mora.

Coach Ashley Watson teaching the girls team basketball skills. Photo Chris Mora.

Watson Basketball Academy Summer Girl’s Camp. Photo Chris Mora.

Learning the game. Photo Chris Mora.

Learning the game. Photo Chris Mora.

Watson Basketball Academy Summer Girl’s Camp. Photo Chris Mora.

Discussing the game. Photo Chris Mora.

Discussing the game. Photo Chris Mora.

Watson Basketball Academy recently hosted a free girls basketball camp, providing an opportunity for young female hoopers to enhance their skills on and off the court. The camp, held from June 19-23 at Sacred Heart School in Hollister, drew 13 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 from all skill levels, offering them lessons and experiences.

The event was sponsored by the Women’s National Basketball Association, in association with the JR National Basketball Association.

“No matter the skill level and the age they’re able to do every single drill that I have because I keep it very basic and fundamental,” said Ashley Watson, the academy’s owner and head coach.

For five days, the camp participants delved into basketball training sessions led by Watson, who played for Georgia State University from 2012 to 2015.

“What I want to do is be able to empower young kids to get up, get out, learn and play a new sport,” she said. “I’m here to do that.”

For Jadah, the camp was an opportunity to “get out of the house and get better.” She said the repetitive nature of drills helped her work on the proper shooting form.

The curriculum catered to the girls’ varied ages and skill levels. From fundamental techniques to advanced drills, the camp emphasized comprehensive skill development.

“I go based off the fundamentals of dribbling, passing, shooting and defense.” Watson said. “Everybody needs to know those things. After that, I work on agility, footwork, and team concepts. ”

The academy’s vision also extends beyond the court. The young athletes were exposed to principles of teamwork, sportsmanship and character development.

“The camp has not only helped me improve my basketball skills but has also given me the confidence to face any challenge both on and off the court,” camp attendee Aubrina Reyes said. “I’ve made new friends and learned the importance of teamwork and perseverance. It’s been an amazing experience.”

“The girls bring high energy and I like to bring the same high energy back,” Watson said. “It starts from the top down. So I know I have to set the pace of how practice is going to go. I just tell them if they don’t get anything out of this, if they don’t learn anything, I want to know if they had fun.”

The academy promotes gender equality in sports through its initiative to offer free basketball camps for girls.

Reflecting on the success of the summer camp, Watson said, “Our goal is to empower young girls through basketball and equip them with the skills necessary to excel in life. I’m proud to witness the growth and development of these athletes and committed to their continued success.”

Watson shares her advice with young female hoopers: “Keep training, keep working hard. It’s a journey that takes consistency.”

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.