BenitoLink seeking community engagement for 2020 election coverage.

With only 112 days left until we go to the ballot box, the 2020 election season is right around the corner.

Your Voice—Your Vote is a BenitoLink initiative seeking community engagement with our 2020 election coverage. Your input will help us tell better stories, build trust and develop new relationships.

BenitoLink will compile input from as many people as possible, putting community members at the center of our election coverage.

We want to learn the issues you care about and hear the questions you want to ask the candidates for local office. We want to hear your concerns and goals for San Benito County. Your input will guide our reporters as they interview candidates in the coming months and help us prepare questions for the BenitoLink Election Forum on Oct. 8.

BenitoLink aims to play the role of messenger—transparent and nonpartisan. Our mission to include our whole community means retiring the old model of the newsroom as gatekeeper between the people and those they elect, and instead put the public in the position of power.

The Your Voice—Your Vote initiative kicks off by asking this fundamental question: What do you want local candidates to be talking about?

Are you concerned about regional roads and streets, local government, schools, land use, health care and public health policies? Now is your chance to bring your questions forward on these and other local issues.

Additional surveys will be published and distributed in the coming weeks. These will explore further the topics that matter to you most, ensuring you get information that is relevant and useful. As we receive your responses, we will:

Synthesize the results to identify themes and story ideas.

Build a priority list of issues and questions for reporters to put to the candidates, based on community feedback.

candidates, based on community feedback. Publish a Voters Guide of “what we heard from the community” and where each candidate stands on the issues.

This is your chance to enter the election conversation directly. Use your voice and complete our first survey now.

Please forward this article to your sphere of influence, your friends and family. Encourage them to participate in our democracy. We all benefit when a high percentage of residents contribute their views. Got comments or questions? Send them to yourvoice@benitolink.com.

“An informed public means a strong republic.” —Martha Rountree, “Meet the Press,” 1952.

Background

BenitoLink recently completed a series of webinars hosted by Hearken, a consulting firm specializing in community engagement. Their clients include the BBC, ABC News, The Boston Globe, The Seattle Times, Santa Clara University and KQED, among others. The Your Voice—Your Vote initiative is an outreach strategy focused on creating active communities and engaged elections. It is based on the Citizens Agenda Guide “for generating more responsive, inclusive and useful news coverage for voters.” The guide is co-authored by Jennifer Brandel, Joy Mayer, Jay Rosen, Bridget Thoreson, and Ariel Zirulnick, and sponsored by Hearken, The Membership Puzzle Project and Trusting News.

———

Faltan solo 112 días para que vayamos a las urnas. La temporada de elecciones 2020 está muy cerca, a la vuelta de la esquina.

La iniciativa Tu Voz ― Tu Voto de BenitoLink hace un llamado a la participación de la comunidad a lo largo de nuestra cobertura electoral 2020. Nos ayudará a contar mejores historias, expandir nuestra cobertura, generar confianza y desarrollar nuevas relaciones.

Con este fin, BenitoLink recopilará la información de tantas personas como sea posible, poniendo miembros de la comunidad en el centro de nuestra cobertura electoral. Queremos saber cuáles son los temas que les interesan y las preguntas que le gustaría hacer a los candidatos. Queremos conocer sus inquietudes y objetivos para nuestro Condado de San Benito.

Su aporte guiará a nuestros reporteros mientras entrevistan a los candidatos en los próximos meses y ayudaran a nuestro equipo de reporteros a que preparen las preguntas para el Foro Electoral de BenitoLink, 8 de octubre.

Esta temporada electoral, BenitoLink desempeñará la función de mensajero－ no partidista y transparente. Nuestra misión es incluir a toda nuestra comunidad. Significa retirar el viejo modelo de la sala de redacción como guardián entre las personas y los elegidos, y en su lugar poner al público en la posición de poder.

La iniciativa Tu Voz ― Tu Voto comenzará con esta pregunta fundamental:

¿De qué quieres que hablen los candidatos locales mientras compiten por tu voto?

Se publicarán y distribuirán encuestas adicionales en las próximas semanas, explorando más a fondo los temas que más le interesan, asegurándose de obtener la información que es relevante y útil. A medida que recibamos sus respuestas,

les informaremos sobre los resultados para identificar temas e ideas de historias

crearemos una lista de prioridades de los problemas y las preguntas para que los reporteros hagan un seguimiento con los candidatos basados ​​ en los comentarios de la comunidad

publicaremos una Guía del votante sobre lo que escuchamos de la comunidad y como cada candidato se destaca en los temas.

Esta es tu oportunidad de entrar directamente en la conversación electoral, expresando tu voz y opiniones sobre temas que desea que aborden los candidatos.

¡Usa tu voz y completa nuestra primera encuesta ahora mismo! Envíe este artículo a su esfera de influencia, a sus amigos y familiares. Anímalos a participar en nuestra democracia. Todos nos beneficiamos cuando un alto porcentaje de los residentes aportan sus puntos de vista.

“Un público informado significa una república fuerte”, Martha Rountree, Meet the Press, 1952

BenitoLink completó recientemente una serie de seminarios web organizados por Hearken, una firma de consultoría especializada en participación comunitaria. Sus clientes incluyen la BBC, ABC News, The Boston Globe, The Seattle Times, la Universidad de Santa Clara y KQED, entre otros. La iniciativa Tu Voz — Tu Voto es una estrategia de divulgación enfocada en crear comunidades activas y elecciones comprometidas. Se basa en la Guía de la Agenda Ciudadana “para generar una cobertura de noticias más receptiva, inclusiva y útil para los votantes”. La guía está escrita por Jennifer Brandel, Joy Mayer, Jay Rosen, Bridget Thoreson y Ariel Zirulnick, y patrocinada por Hearken, The Membership Puzzle Project y Trusting News.