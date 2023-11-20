Information provided by Youth Alliance. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

In the spirit of community giving, Youth Alliance has announced its 2nd Annual Blanket Drive to benefit local youth during the winter season. Youth Alliance has partnered with local businesses in Hollister to collect donations of new blankets during the month of November.

“Youth Alliance is grateful for the continued support of our community members and partners who help us have the opportunity to give back,” said Veronica Ochoa, Outreach Specialist at Youth Alliance. “We thank everyone for opening their hearts and helping us spread the word because this allows us the opportunity to provide warmth to our youth.”

Youth Alliance plans to collect 200 new blankets which will be distributed on December 7th at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister. A mobile drop-off donation drive is also scheduled to take place at Youth Alliance on Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are thankful for the community support we have received and look forward to giving comfort and warmth this holiday season,” Ochoa said. “Together, we take pride in being part of this collective giving effort, knowing that these donations will have a real positive impact.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Youth Alliance office located at 310 4th Street, Hollister, CA.

Additional drop-off locations include:

For more information on the Blanket drive, please call 831-537-3620