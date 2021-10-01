Youth Alliance announces Amazon’s commitment to invest in community youth

Youth Alliance says that with the new partnership, it will help further its mission of creating centers that serve as a hub for youth and family engagement.

Information provided by Youth Alliance

Youth Alliance announced that Amazon has committed to invest in local youth and families.

On June 16th, Youth Alliance proudly showcased its youth-led Youth Rising event that honored young people and their commitment to bettering themselves and their community.

“Youth Rising is an initiative seeking visionaries to invest in young people’s wellness and leadership by building out youth spaces and programming that provide a safe space to connect, learn and empower themselves and their community,” the release stated. “Youth Alliance is committed to advancing and promoting positive opportunities to support the next generations’ wellness and leadership development.”

The release states that just in time for the Youth Rising event, Amazon answered the call to action and announced they would be investing a “generous donation” to support our local youth and families.

“Amazon expressed its desire to make an impact in the communities they operate in, and YA is grateful for this investment in our local youth,” Youth alliance said. “As a youth and family organization, Youth Alliance is proud to have Amazon’s philanthropic support to directly help YA further its mission of creating centers that serve as a hub for youth and family engagement, youth leadership opportunities, counseling and mentoring, computer and technology access, education recovery, career skills building, and advocacy throughout San Benito and South Santa Clara Counties.”

“Amazon has officially begun operations in Hollister, and we’ve already enjoyed a warm welcome. We are committed to partnering with organizations supporting the needs of the community and we applaud the work Youth Alliance has done to invest in the well-being and development of Hollister’s young people.” Sally Kay, Amazon’s Senior Manager of External Affairs in Northern California.

The release goes on to state that in celebration of Youth Alliance’s 25 years, it is excited to partner with diverse organizations in the community that share the belief of youth empowerment and leadership as the foundation for better and healthier communities.

“Just as we begin the next chapter of our next 25 years and beyond, we are ecstatic to continue this work with Amazon’s support,” the release states.

About Youth Alliance

Youth Alliance was founded by grassroots activists to address the increasing criminalization of young people in need and especially young people of color. YA’s advocacy has led to establishing culturally and linguistically relevant services and social justice youth leadership development programs to support healing, educational success, and community empowerment. For the last 25 years, YA has grown in the depth and breadth of its youth and family programs, community outreach, and training.