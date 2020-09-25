Youth Alliance to distribute face masks

The cloth face coverings will be prioritized for distribution with children and families and in those areas of high need.

Information provided by Youth Alliance.

In a press release on Sept. 25, Youth Alliance said that as the pandemic continues to affect communities, it has partnered with MedShare in an effort to distribute Disney masks throughout the underserved regions of San Benito and south Santa Clara counties. The cloth face coverings will be prioritized for distribution with children and families and in those areas of high need.

MedShare is a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. MedShare has partnered with Youth Alliance in an effort to reach thousands of underserved children and families with cloth masks.

The two masks featured for distribution include fan favorites, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The release said these masks not only promote safe and healthy practices during the pandemic, but also bring a little joy and cheer during these challenging times. Health and safety information will also be distributed, and YA staff are planning activities that highlight how each person plays a role in keeping our community safe.

Youth Alliance will be working collaboratively with local partners to provide masks for the farmworker population, immigrant/migrant, Latinx population and any other under-resourced demographics in our region. For more information or to support this effort, please call the YA office at (831) 636-2853.