Youth Alliance to hold drive-thru census celebration

Gifts include a resource bag and free burritos to the first 200 cars.

Information provided by Youth Alliance

The Youth Alliance announced it drive-thru census celebration on June 26. The release said that as Youth Alliance celebrated their 25th year anniversary as an organization, they took an active role in ensuring the hard to reach communities got counted. In partnership with other organizations such as the Center for Community Advocacy, First 5 San Benito, LULAC, the Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista, United Way of San Benito County, Radio Bilingüe, and BenitoLink, their team was able to have 70.8% of the San Benito County counted (an increase of 3.3% from 2010). In celebration of the community’s collective effort, Youth Alliance invites the community to their Census Drive-Thru Celebration where they will be gifting a resource bag and free burritos to the first 200 cars.

The celebration will be taking place in the west side of Hollister in R.O. Hardin Elementary School from 12-2 p.m. The first 15 minutes will be dedicated to a press conference featuring local representatives as well as partners who were crucial in making our community count. The following time will be dedicated to rewarding our community members for their census efforts.

Having so much of the community counted is a huge win for San Benito County. The census determines how $675 billion will be distributed each year among the U.S. Having been counted ensures our community gets their fair share of the billions of federal dollars which will fund the community’s schools, health care and transportation services.

Youth Alliance encourages the community to be further involved. The census ended last year, but the community still has a tremendous say on what the funds are going to. It is important that the community stays informed about when their city council and school board meetings occur, as well as other discussions involving how funds are distributed among the community.

About Youth Alliance

Youth Alliance was founded by grassroots activists to address the increasing criminalization of young people in need, and especially young people of color. YA’s advocacy has led to the establishment of culturally and linguistically relevant services and social justice youth leadership development programs to support healing, educational success and community empowerment. For the last 25 years, YA has grown in the depth and breadth of its youth and family programs, community outreach, and training.