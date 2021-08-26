Youth Alliance to host vaccine drive

The event will be from 12-3 p.m. and it includes free food. El evento será desde las 12-3 p.m. e incluirá comida gratuita.

Información en español incluida

Youth Alliance will host a free vaccine drive on Aug. 28 from 12-3 p.m. In addition to on site vaccinations, the event will include raffle prizes, free food, free MmmChurros and local resource tables.

The event will take place on the back parking lot of the Youth Alliance office at 310 Fourth Street in Hollister.

There will also be information on building healthy communities and how residents can get involved in local efforts to increase services for youth and families.

The release states that if residents receive the vaccine on or after Aug. 10 in San Benito County, the may be eligible to receive up to $200.

Youth Alliance organizara un evento que proveera vacunas gratuitas en contra del COVID-19 el 28 de Agosto desde las 12-3 p.m. Además de las vacunas, el evento incluirá rifas, comida gratuita, MmmChurros e información sobre recursos locales.

El evento tendrá lugar en el estacionamiento trasero de la oficina de Youth Alliance en 310 Fourth Street en Hollister.

También habrá información en como construir comunidades sanas y como los residentes pueden participar en los esfuerzos para incrementar servicios para los jóvenes y familias.

El anuncio dice que si los residentes reciben las vacunas en o después del 10 de Agosto en el Condado de San Benito, podrían ser elegibles para recibir hasta $200.