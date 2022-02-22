Youth Committee seeks input on possible youth center

Survey allows youth and the community at-large to provide input about services needed in the county.

Information provided by The Community Services Workforce Development

The Community Services Workforce Development announced the Community Action Board’s (CAB) Youth Ad Hoc Committee (YC2021) seeks input from youth in hopes of bringing a Community Youth Center to San Benito County.

The release said youth activities and services were identified as a top priority in San Benito County in 2015 based on the Community Needs Assessment (CNA) conducted by the CAB. As a result of the CNA, in order to give youth a voice on what they feel are important to them, the CAB formed a Youth ad Hoc Committee, known as YC2021.

“I am so glad that a Youth Center is in consideration. I am confident, youth in San Benito County, including myself, will find the resources provided by a center helpful,” Youth Ad Hoc Committee member Gabriella said.

The release states the YC2021 brainstormed with San Benito High School students and other community youth who were anxious to share their views and suggestions. The target focus group is youth ages 10-24.

CAB member, Christy Eggers said, “During brainstorming sessions youth came up with needs, as well as possible solutions, to meet those needs. In doing so, they created a public survey. The survey isn’t just for youth but of all community members.”

The release said that as a thank you for sharing their time and expertise, youth may be entered to win a pair of AirPod Pros. Three winners will be randomly selected at the conclusion of the survey.

“Ultimately, youth envision an all inclusive Community Youth Center,” the release said. “The best way to serve our youth is understanding what they really need. Therefore, knowing which services they would take advantage of, helps with planning.”

The release said this survey kicks off the process and that the next steps are to compile and analyze the results. After that, the CAB can move forward to identify funding opportunities for a community center or other services and solutions as identified.

“Join with us in making our youth our highest priority,” the release said. “Take the youth survey today.”