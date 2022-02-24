Youth Expo coming to Hollister

Event will take place Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Information provided by Hollister Downtown Association

The Hollister Downtown Association said that in partnership with the American Legion and the VFW, it is inviting the community to its first annual Youth Expo on Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Building in downtown Hollister.

The event is free and will provide parents with an opportunity to discover the variety of after-school youth activities available to their children. HDA said the goal of the expo is for parents to find a safe place where their children can stay active, interact with friends, and participate in activities that they enjoy.

The Expo will feature over 50 local organizations including tutoring programs, gymnastics, scouting, horseback riding lessons, martial arts, football, cheerleading, dance classes. These groups will be providing parents with registration information, schedules, and fees. Information on financial aid programs will be available, as well as eligibility requirements.

Organizations will also have giveaways, tickets for raffles, and some will be performing from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, please contact Omar Rosa with the Hollister Downtown Association at 831-265-6463, via email at [email protected] or visit at 535 San Benito Street in Hollister.