Youth Expo to return March 4

Information provided by Hollister Downtown Association

The Hollister Downtown Association, in partnership with the American Legion and the VFW, invite you to our Second Annual Youth Expo on Saturday, March 4th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Veterans’ Memorial Building in downtown Hollister.

This free event will provide parents with an opportunity to discover the wide variety of after-school youth activities available to their children. Our goal is for parents to find a safe place where their children can stay active, interact with friends, and participate in activities that they enjoy.

The Expo will feature over 50 local organizations ranging from tutoring programs, gymnastics, scouts, horseback riding lessons, martial arts, football, performing arts, cheerleading, dance classes and much more. With such a variety of programs and activities, we are sure there will be something for everybody.

These groups will be providing parents with registration information, schedules, and fees. Information on financial aid programs will be available, as well as eligibility requirements.

These groups will have giveaways, tickets for raffles, arts & crafts stations, information on programs and demonstrations.

After the successful launch of this event in 2022, The Hollister Downtown Association, the American Legion and the VFW are excited to bringing back this year and we are looking to having this community service event occur annually. We hope to see you there!

For more information, please contact Omar Rosa with the Hollister Downtown Association at 831-265-6463, via email at [email protected] or visit us at 535 San Benito St. Hollister, CA 95023.