Zachary Ormsby to serve as new BLM Central Coast field manager 

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced Zachary Ormsby will serve as the new Central Coast field manager.

According to the news release, Ormsby has close to 20 years of natural resource management experience. In his new role he will oversee management of approximately 315,000 acres of public lands in 12 counties stretching from the Pacific Coast to the San Joaquin Valley. San Benito County has three BLM Recreational Areas: Panoche Hills, Tumey Hills and Clear Creek Management Area.

“The BLM Central Coast Field Office manages a breathtaking array of resources; I am looking forward to working on a variety of landscapes, hearing from the public, and serving in the community,” Ormsby said. “We have a dedicated staff that is committed to keeping public lands healthy, productive and accessible.”

The news release said Ormsby is a native of Nevada, a graduate of the University of San Diego and holds a master’s degree in natural resource planning, policy and law from the University of Nevada, Reno. It added he began his career as a field-biologist in California where he spent over 10-years studying golden eagles and birds of prey. It goes on to state he published research that focuses on the wildland-urban interface, worked for the Walker River State Recreation Area, managed the statewide Conservation Districts Program where he worked with ranchers and agricultural producers to implement conservation strategies, and then joined BLM as a specialist for the National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships Division at BLM Headquarters. The release said Ormsby has coordinated with the BLM throughout his career.

“I am excited about the selection of Zachary as the next BLM Central Coast Field Manager,” said Central California District Manager Chris Heppe. “He will bring a diverse range of experiences and collaborative leadership to the field manager position.”

According to the release, Ormsby will oversee management of public lands, such as the Fort Ord National Monument, Clear Creek Management Area and the Cotoni-Coast Dairies Unit of the California Coastal National Monument. The office manages public lands in Central California, including those closest to the San Francisco Bay Area, and oversees recreation areas, energy development and cultural programs, as well as protection of threatened and endangered species.

Ormsby succeeds Ben Blom, who took a position outside the agency.