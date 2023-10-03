There were 290 animals at the San Benito County Fair Junior Auction on Sept. 30, but all eyes were on the last one called—a hog named Diesel that was raised by 16-year-old Madison Kashiwagi. She had been determined to set a new auction record, and when the hammer came down, she had accomplished it: Diesel sold for $120,000 or $519 a pound.

Madison Kashiwagi and Diesel at the auction. Photo by Katie Marzullo.

But Diesel was not just an ordinary hog—he was this year’s San Benito County Heritage Hog, and the auction is a key fundraiser for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation’s ongoing work in maintaining and improving the Bolado Park Event Center grounds.

The previous record for a Heritage Hog was the $111,000 raised by Savannah Souza in 2018. In 2022, the Heritage Hog raised $82,000.

“All the money goes to benefit the Fairgrounds,” said Paul Rovella, a member of the 33rd Agricultural District. “It is for things like new paint on the buildings and a new roof on the Pavillion. There are events held here year-round, and what Madison raised with this pig is going to be experienced by the entire community.”

A Hollister High junior, Kashiwagi is also a member of Cienega 4-H and became interested in raising livestock at five years old by watching her brother, Tyler, raising pigs.

“I loved hanging out with my brother’s pig,” she said. “I renamed her Love Bug, and I just remember laying with her. I even fell asleep on her one time.”

Having no experience with animals apart from a dog, during her first year in 4-H, she raised a bunny named Jewels Blossom Kashiwagi. At nine years old, she made the move from rabbits to pigs and has been raising them ever since, entering two this year. Diesel, her 15th pig, came from Small Town Genetics.

“Since the other 4-H members were actually showing their pigs,” Kashiwagi said, “we waited a little to pick mine out to make sure they got theirs first. So they got the ones with straight backs, and I got one of the cuter ones.”

Madison with her parents, Ross and Laurie Kashiwagi . Photo by Robert Eliason.

Ross and Laurie Kashiwagi, Madison’s parents, are members of the Heritage Foundation, and she became interested in applying for the Heritage Hog after tagging along with 2019 recipient Colby Robinson, who was seeking donations for her animal.

“I remember thinking that was something that seemed really cool,” she said. “As the fair was going into its 100th year, and the foundation does so much to keep things together for us out here, it just became more and more something I wanted to do.”

When Kashiwagi discovered she was one of five finalists, she was a little shocked, because she was the only junior, and the rest were all seniors. As the winner of the competitions, she was responsible for finding individuals willing to make a $1,000 donation to Diesel and the foundation. In exchange, she would be awarded a special belt buckle and a $1,000 college scholarship.

As spokesperson for the Heritage Foundation, she also attended community events, 4-H club meetings and FFA Chapter meetings to promote the Heritage Hog and raise money.

“She has made tremendous progress over the years,” said her father, Ross Kashiwagi. “And it’s been neat to see her growth. When she was little, she was very shy, but now she can be in a big group of people and speak to them with no problem, just off the top of her head.”

Dirk Giannini, a member of the Monterey County Farm Bureau board of directors, met Kashiwagi when she did a presentation on the Heritage Hog for his organization. He became a sponsor, impressed by her willingness to reach out to a neighboring county in her quest for funding.

Sponsors Paul Rovella, Madison Kashiwagi and Dirk Giannini. Photo by Robert Eliason.

“I think everyone in the industry knows how important 4-H and FFA are to our community,” he said. “So if we can give back to someone like Madison because of her efforts, we know we’re investing not only in the fairgrounds but our youth, who are our future ag leaders.”

When interviewed prior to the auction, Kashiwagi had secured $116,000 in sponsorships, but in the heat of the event, four more sponsors brought the total to a record $120,000, which is exactly what Kashiwagi had hoped for.

“My original goal was to raise a minimum of $100,000 for the 100th year,” she said “And when we hit $100,000, I changed my goal to beating the all-time record. I’m just really grateful for everyone that donated and I don’t think I can get much happier.”

Kashiwagi cannot apply for Heritage Hog again, even though she still has another year in 4-H. But she said she wants whoever gets the honor to know she will be there to support them in every way she can.

“I think Madison is very selfless,” said Rovella, who also sponsored Kashiwagi. “I think in the future she’s going to be somebody who’s gonna give of herself wherever she is and whatever she does. And being somehow affiliated with someone like her is something to be pretty proud of, right?”

