4th Annual Anza Trail Moonlight Walk is March 5

Get out and catch the "Golden Hour" with friends and family or do it on your own with the safety of volunteers there to help.

The start of the de Anza trail in San Juan Bautista. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut.

A unique San Benito County experience is coming up soon. The Moonlight Walk, organized by R.E.A.C.H. San Benito Parks Foundation and BenitoLink, is a wonderful opportunity to be out in the evening enjoying the simultaneous sunset and moonrise. Couples, friends, dogs on a leash and young families all can enjoy this simple, free adventure.

Anza Trail is in San Juan Bautista at the intersection of Salinas Grade Road, The Alameda, San Juan Canyon, Vineyard and Old Stage roads.

The structure is loose in terms of start time but it’s recommended that you arrive between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. before the sun sets. We ask that you bring a red flashlight only so you don’t affect the natural light for others as they walk along a moonlit trail.

Astronomers Dave Baumgartner and Ron Ober will set up and allow participants to look through their telescopes.

R.E.A.C.H. San Benito Parks Foundation was created by residents for the preservation and enhancement of parks, facilities and recreation programs in San Benito County. Each year, BenitoLink collaborates with R.E.A.C.H. on the Moonlight Walk to encourage folks to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and magnificent sky of San Benito County.

Event Time: March 5 at 3:30 p.m. to “off-the-trail” by 7:30 p.m.

Registration opens at 3:30 p.m.

Meet at the Juan Bautista de Anza trailhead to register. Walkers please register to account for stragglers & safety

Parking is limited: Please carpool!

The event is FREE. Donations are appreciated, and are used for trail improvements, benches and trees. Thanks!

Families are welcome! Dogs on leash are OK.

Bring your own water bottle.

Dress in layers with comfy shoes and bring flashlights with RED FILTER ONLY to preserve night vision for walkers

The walk is a moderately strenuous 1 to 2.5 miles uphill (2-5 miles total).

Heavy rain or mud will cancel the event.

For questions, call or text Kim Johnson at 831-673-0665, or email [email protected]

On March 5 the moon rises at 4:30 p.m., while the sun sets at 6:04 p.m. It’s a magical atmosphere called the “Golden Hour” and occurs early enough for families and friends to enjoy a fun moonlight trail adventure before bedtime. It’s a lasting memory you’ll talk about for a long while. We hope you’ll join us!

R.E.A.C.H. San Benito Parks Foundation works in partnership with various public and private parks and recreation agencies to fundraise and seek grants to enhance services, complete capital improvements, and expand accessibility to programs and services for all residents of San Benito County.

